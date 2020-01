Tempête historique à Terre-Neuve : les photos les plus impressionnantes

Regardez cette publication sur Instagram

Boy, did this storm ever hit us hard! 🌬⁣ ⁣ We broke the record for the most snowfall to fall in one day (the record previously being upheld by a storm in 1999!) 😵⁣ ⁣ If there’s one thing I can truly appreciate about the 2020 NL blizzard, it’s that I sure am glad we bought a snowblower last week 😂⁣ ⁣ To everyone else out there, keep on digging on! ❄️