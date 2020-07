10 lieux uniques à explorer à Montréal pour se sentir en voyage dans sa propre ville

Regardez cette publication sur Instagram

I wonder why I forgot to tell u about this landmark of Montreal😳🙈 This is Habitat 67, a residential building designed as steps for expo in 1967 and every apartment has acces to sun light and own terrace. What I liked most about this architecture is privacy. The windows have private view not facing other neighbors. So cool✌ #habitat67 #montreal #architecture #modernarchitecture #coolbuildings #bestart #modernart #travelawesome #travelgram #awesomearchitecture #canada #landmark #shetravels #letsgo #kanada #ourlifeinasuitcase_by_sara #canadagram #canadalove