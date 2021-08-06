ENTREVUE: Luc De Larochellière, en spectacle au Festival international de la chanson de Granby
ENTREVUE
En 1986, Luc De Larochellière triomphait au Festival internationale de la chanson de Granby. C’était le début d’une grande aventure qui se poursuit encore aujourd’hui. Ce dimanche, 8 août, dans un spectacle réunion, il revient là où tout a commencé. Il présentera son spectacle Sauvez mon âme en ouverture du FICG.